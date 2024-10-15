Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/15/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This morning's cold front brought our daytime temps back to near-average levels, but a strong push of colder air is coming south, and when we get our Wednesday morning started, there will be no doubt that a fall weather pattern is underway. It will tend to feel more like a late November or December morning.

Evening cloud cover will produce little if any rain. Highest chance for isolated showers will be around the tri-state region. A clearing trend will be more obvious by dawn.

Temps through 8 p.m. will fall through the 70s, into the 60s after midnight, and then a plunge into the lower 50s by sunrise with a steadier northerly wind.

Sunshine will be abundant Wednesday but the rush of chilly air will cause temps to struggle to rise. Highs are forecast to top out in the 60s inland. Some coastal and southeast areas can touch 70° in the mid-afternoon. The breezes, coupled with dry air, will create a Fire Weather Watch for the western Big Bend as the chance of a wildfire will be higher under these conditions.

The extra breeze will also add a "wind chill" factor, making temperatures feel a few degrees lower than they actually are. This effect will be felt sharply Thursday morning, with actual temps in the lower 40s and feels-like values in the upper 20s southern Georgia and lower 30s northern Florida, though frost and freeze conditions are not expected to be experienced.

A gradual warming trend to 50s for lows and lower 80s for highs will take place through the weekend and early next week with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy trend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist