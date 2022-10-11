Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the evening will be mainly clear, clouds will start building gradually during the night as moisture gathers in the region ahead of a cold front. It will turn mostly cloudy by sunrise with a chance for a few stray sprinkles or showers. Fog shouldn't be an issue with a light breeze, with morning temps will be mild in the middle 60s. Occasional showers and storms will scatter around the region, mainly moving to the northeast. An isolated strong storm or a few with frequent lightning are possible, but organized severe storms aren't very likely Wednesday or Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s, and peeks of sunshine are likely in between any rain areas. Showers and thunder will be present through Thursday midday, then a drying trend begins before the cold front passes later Thursday. Friday and Saturday appear to be mainly sunny with cooler mornings and a return of mild afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist