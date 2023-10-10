Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/10/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The stream of moisture coming in from the western Gulf will become better visible tonight and Wednesday in the form of a layer of thicker cloud cover. The moisture entering a still cool atmosphere around us will support times of overcast sky, with a few spritzes of sprinkles and showers possible by dawn. As more moisture reaches our area, areas of showers and light rain will become more steady as temperatures remain suppressed. Morning readings will start in the low 60s, with highs in the low to mid 70s early in the afternoon. Any thunderstorms or zones of heavier rain will be focused along the coastline through Wednesday evening. Isolated cases of flooding and briefly strong to severe storms can be encountered there, as well. By Thursday, a nudge of warmer air can support a few more storms and downpours moving toward the I-10 corridor. Friday with be warm and humid with pockets of rain and thunder until a cold front sweeps through Saturday afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist