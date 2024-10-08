Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/08/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening will feature patchy high-level clouds — connected to the upper flow tapping into the cloud tops from Hurricane Milton — but there won't be any inclement conditions resulting from them tonight. The layers of clouds will gradually increase through the morning hours of Wednesday.

Forecast temps will go from the 80s this evening into the 70s after sunset. Morning lows will be in the 60s north to lower 70s south and east.

We will notice more side effects from the approach of Milton toward the western Florida peninsula. A batch of rain will move north and thicken clouds around the region. Northeast winds will increase to about 10 to 20 mph later in the day. Showers and rain are most likely in the Suwannee River counties in the afternoon through the night.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday night, breezes area-wide will be steady around 15 to 25 mph, with some gusts in the Suwannee valley topping 35 mph. Tropical-storm wind gusts locally will be infrequent, but mostly likely to occur in the easternmost Big Bend area and the Suwannee River, as well as over Apalachee Bay. The offshore flow will minimize local storm surge concerns, with a minor increase in water height in the western shoreline of Wakulla County and the Forgotten Coast.

Milton's effects depart Thursday afternoon with leftover clouds east, sunshine west, and lighter breezes.

This weekend is setting up to be ideal for October with sun all around, dry air, mild afternoons, and cool mornings with lows in the 50s and the chance for some inland 40s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist