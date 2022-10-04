Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Upper-level clouds are moving overhead, but they won't cause any adverse weather conditions. If anything, we'll have a colorful sky around sunset. The air all around remains remarkably dry and supportive of temperatures falling quickly into the 60s this evening, down to eventual lows in the morning in the 50s. Any remaining layers of thin clouds can cause a filtering effect of the sunlight; otherwise, it will be generally sunny Wednesday with temps warming into the 80s for highs. Afternoon readings later this week will continue to run warmer, topping out in the upper 80s by Friday, then returning to the average middle 80s this weekend. Each day through next week will feature scattered passing clouds and ample sunshine. Rain chances are at zero through the weekend, and only rise to isolated cases in the eastern Big Bend early nex

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist