Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (09/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical moisture spun up in our direction by an upper-level disturbance in the southern Gulf will keep areas of clouds intact across the state line counties this evening and overnight. The broadest rain action will move to the east, leaving our region with leftover spots of showers and isolated thunder. Temperatures can approach 80° where there are breaks of sunshine, but the 70s will prevail for most of the evening and night. Lows start off in the lower 70s. Isolated showers are possible in the morning, with scattered rain and thunderstorm development in the daytime Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. As winds become northeast by Thursday, an attempt at drawing down drier air begins. Some showers will be squeezed toward southern areas for the end of the week while inland locations will be dry and mostly sunny. That dryness is forecast to spread across the area by Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist