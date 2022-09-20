Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (09/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are still under the heavy influence of a drier air mass pattern around the region, limiting late-day clouds and allowing warm temperatures to linger for a little while this evening. Isolated showers are unlikely. We'll go from the low 90s before 5 p.m. into the 80s around and after sunset, dropping further into the 70s before midnight. Eventual lows range from the mid 60s north to 70° or so south. The dry conditions will stretch into and beyond midweek, making sunshine abundant and boosting afternoon readings with the help of a high-pressure zone to our northwest. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but the heat index won't be much higher because of less moisture around. We'll have a small rain chance Friday with a cold front that will break the warm spell for the weekend, returning temps to near average with highs in the upper 80s. We'll be watching the pattern next week involving a possible tropical storm or hurricane in the Caribbean that can have implications on the Gulf coast weather happenings.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist