Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (09/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The air around us is still quite dry and mostly clear, so we'll have another opportunity to get through the evening without rain hassles or excessive heat. Readings will fall out of the 80s shortly after sunset. Overnight, a few passing clouds are possible, which can interfere with steady cooling efforts. Even with that in mind, most areas will still reach the 60s in the morning. Lows will be in the lower 60s interior southern Georgia, mid 60s around the state line, and upper 60s at the coast. Patchy cloudiness will be featured at times Wednesday morning through afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, but not likely to be too much of an impact. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Low pressure will develop off the Florida east coast by Thursday, generating a gentle breeze around our area and transporting another batch of dry air into the region for the weekend. Before then, a few quick showers are possible Thursday in the eastern half of the region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist