Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (09/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A weak disturbance is moving east from the Panhandle late today, triggering spots of rain and isolated thunder around the tri-state and the central Big Bend areas. These zones of rain have been locally intense, but the overall spread and impact of these areas will decrease by early evening. Patchy clouds are likely in the morning mixed with areas of clearer sky. Nighttime temps will be mainly in the 70s, with lows ranging from the mid 60s interior southern Georgia to the lower 70s near the coast.

The disturbance will roll more to the east through Wednesday, focusing scattered showers and thunderstorms along the coast and into the eastern Big Bend and I-75 south Georgia sections. It will be drier for the tri-state and western inland Big Bend by Wednesday afternoon. Forecast highs will be in the mid 80s east to upper 80s west.

The departure of the disturbance, along with a persistent low-pressure feature over Appalachia, will promote a general drying trend area-wide starting Thursday, when rain chances will be lowered to isolated coverage, and near zero coverage for the upcoming weekend. Morning lows will slip toward and below 70° starting Friday, with daytime highs near average in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical moisture is being monitored for possible development chances next week. There's more info on this in today's Tropics check article.

