Tuesday evening First to Know forecast (09/13/2022)

The cold front lingering near the Big Bend coast is splitting drier and clearer conditions in northern parts of the region from damper, cloudier, and rainier areas near the shore and into the Suwannee River valley. The southeastern Big Bend area is where evening showers and thunder are more probable, with the activity centered east of the Aucilla River and south of Interstate 10 through the late-night hours. Inland, areas of clear sky will support temperatures falling through the 70s late tonight and dipping into the lower 60 around the Flint River counties, and mid 60s near the state line. The front will sag a bit farther south Thursday, limiting rain action to isolated cases in southeastern areas. Highs will be near the mid to upper 80s. Thursday morning can be a bit on the cool side with 60s before highs climb back toward 90° with sunshine. Scattered moisture leads to a slight increase in weekend rain probabilities.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist