Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (09/12/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Several areas of showers and storms on either side of the state line are moving east to northeast, each producing locally heavy rain, additional lightning, and gusty trends with the heftiest storms. Isolated severe storms can happen through early evening in the eastern Big Bend area and along the coastline. Overnight, the activity will decrease, leaving patchy cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s. Morning lows start off in the low 70s, then partial sunshine gives enough heat for readings to reach around 90° before the next batch of rain and storms develops. Wednesday's storms will have the tendency to move to the southeast and can again be locally heavy and strong. A front on Thursday will split the region between a drier interior and some leftover moisture and clouds for the south and coastal areas, where smaller rain chances will persist into Friday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist