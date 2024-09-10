Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (09/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While clouds have been broad and extensive, rain action over land has not. This evening will remain generally overcast with a few spritzes of sprinkles in a few neighborhoods.

Overnight, areas of rain lingering offshore will attempt to move over the coast. A spread of mainly light rain is expected before sunrise, affecting areas near and south of Interstate 10.

Nighttime temps will be steady or slowly falling into the mid to low 70s.

Rain activity will be patchy to scattered Wednesday, with a better chance for sustained light to moderate rain in the tri-state region and points west. The effects of the expected landfall of Francine (likely as a hurricane) will be mainly residual in our region, but it does include a pickup in rain activity which can stretch into the late-night hours through Thursday morning.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 80s.

A few feeder-band thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday and Thursday around the tri-state and western Big Bend areas, which can bring some localized and brief wind gusts and isolated waterspouts or tornadoes. Those risks will be higher in the Panhandle counties. Around the state line, areas of rain are likely through Thursday afternoon, diminishing slightly Friday. All the while, sunshine will be limited until a slight drying trend arrives Saturday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist