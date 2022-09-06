Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (09/06/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure and a slightly drier upper atmosphere have supported a downward trend in rain and thunderstorm coverage and development late today. The few areas that have formed will move mainly to the west, affecting counties closer to the Big Bend coast and south of Interstate 10. Even with these, some downpours and lightning will occur. In areas of more sunshine, warm readings will gradually drop into the 80s and reach lows in the mid to low 70s. Obviously, it'll be cooler faster under rain areas. A general blend of sun and clouds is expected by midday Wednesday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and a few more showers and storms sprouting up. By Thursday, a zone of deep moisture will flow across the eastern Gulf, starting a multi-day stretch of excessive cloudiness, steady showers and rain, and occasional downpours that will trigger flooding and flash flooding concerns. Highest rainfall projections are placed in coastal counties, where rainfall through Sunday can exceed five inches.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist