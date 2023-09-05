Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (09/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The ongoing dry air trend has kept cloudiness at a minimum today, and the evening will feature areas of clear sky that last straight through sunrise. The reduced amounts of moisture will keep local rain chances at zero and support temps falling through the 80s and 70s quickly into the overnight hours. Forecast lows will drop into the 60s in most southern Georgia and eastern Big Bend neighborhoods. Low 70s are expected near the coast and in the tri-state region. The sky becomes partly cloudy through the warming trend Wednesday afternoon, reaching a peak in the low to mid 90s. Daytime showers and storms will start popping up Thursday and Friday as the next front approaches and lingers as the weekend begins. The front will keep a few showers around, but it will also hold temperatures in check with lows in the lower 70s and highs in the lower 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist