Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (09/03/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front lurking over the northeastern Gulf is causing today's scattered showers and storms to be focused closer to the coastline and offshore in Apalachee Bay. Any evening rain will be isolated to spotty around the I-10 corridor, with little to no rain for southern Georgia during this time frame.

Forecast temps this evening will go from the lower 90s early to around 80° by 10:00. The few showers will become isolated for the shoreline with patchy cloudiness elsewhere overnight as lows drop to the mid and lower 70s.

The front to the south will meander a bit Wednesday. There will still be a split between drier inland areas with isolated showers and broader cloud cover for the southern sections, including occasional showers and storms. High temps will depends on the extent of clouds, so southern areas can reach the upper 80s while interior sections can see low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon.

A wave of low pressure to the west will drive up moisture levels and increase the coverage and duration of showers, rain, and some thunderstorms for the whole region Thursday and Friday. The beginning of the weekend looks damp as well, with rainfall amounts around 2" for those days along with isolated higher amounts and nuisance flooding occurrences.

Slight drying is possible starting Sunday as another front scoots into the southern reaches of our area.

