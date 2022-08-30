Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (08/30/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's wind pattern is pinning late-day shower and storm development to counties near and south of Interstate 10, and locations surrounding Interstate 75 in the eastern part of the region. Individual spots of rain can converge with others nearby to create more-intense downpours and times of frequent, vivid lightning. Spot flooding is possible in areas that have already had generous rainfall over the last few days. In western zones, there will be isolated showers and more areas of clear sky for the night. Temperatures will fall from the 80s and low 90s into the 70s by midnight, dipping into the low to mid 70s for lows. Wednesday will feature sunshine, some clouds mixing in, and the pop-up variety of rain and storms for the coast and eastern areas. Highs will make it into the low 90s again, with feels-like temps near 100°. The slight dry air mass in the Flint valley will retreat with returning moisture and better chances area-wide for occasional days rain and thunderstorms straight through the Labor Day weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist