Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (08/27/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our late-day rain cycle will focus showers and isolated storms along and north of Interstate 10, and the Suwannee River region through this evening. The typical hazards of downpours for some neighborhoods and occasional lightning exist in affected areas.

Showers and thunder will subside by midnight. Patches of clouds will give way to a partial clearing trend in the morning.

Morning lows will be in the mid 70s again.

Our rain and storm pattern will be suppressed a bit by a nearby high-pressure zone. It will weaken some as it approaches the Southeast, but its downward force on the atmosphere will make pop-up showers and storms harder to produce. This can also lead to a corresponding upswing in afternoon temps, so I am expecting more mid 90s to be reached for highs. Feels-like values will be up to 105°.

This trend will continue through the start of Labor Day weekend. A cold front toward the Monday holiday itself will help revive rain and storm coverage while times of sunshine will still be encountered.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist