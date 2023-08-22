Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (08/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure reaching the interior of the Southeast over the next few days will continue to roast those areas with afternoon highs will over 100°. For us in the Florida/Georgia line area, we're on the outer fringe of the high-pressure system will drape over the western half of the area Wednesday, where daytime temps will be the highest with forecast readings around 100° to 103°, while neighborhoods in the counties closer to I-75 will peak in the upper 90s. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s with areas of clear sky. Late Wednesday, a weak front will enter from the north; it will cause a few spotty showers and storms which will diminish early Thursday morning. There won't be much of a break from the hot streak, with highs between 95° and 101° through Sunday. Next week, a disturbance from the north prompts additional shower and storm chances, and tropical moisture can connect from the south to enhance rain coverage.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist