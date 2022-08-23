Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (08/23/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Breaks of mid-afternoon sunshine have allowed better development of patchy showers and storms in the northern Florida Big Bend. These will cause downpours and occasional lightning as they move east to northeast over the early evening time frame. Layers of clouds are expected elsewhere, with a lesser evening rain chance if the cloudiness has been persistent all day. Forecast temps will fall into the 70s and reach lows in the mid to low 70s. Ongoing moisture sources and upper-level flow will keep cloud cover broad at times, with intervals of sun and re-developing showers and storm activity by mid-afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 80s to low 90s. Continuous rain is unlikely over the days ahead, but the pattern supports frequent rounds of rain and thunder daily with times of limited sunshine. Flooding issues will be isolated and come with any extreme or slow-moving heavy rain areas.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist