Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (08/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorm pattern will favor areas closer to the coast and the eastern Big Bend counties. Most of the activity will be spotty, locally heavy, and progressive in moving southeastward. Another summertime cold front will play heavily into the local weather pattern for the next few days by generating occasional passing showers and storms Wednesday, then a higher likelihood for numerous areas of rain and thunder throughout Thursday and Friday. Tonight's lows will be in the mid to low 70s, and before any rain hits Wednesday, temps can soar into the mid 90s for highs. Multi-day rain totals between Wednesday and the weekend can exceed two inches, and isolated higher amounts would raise concerns for nuisance and flash flooding.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist