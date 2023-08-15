Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (08/15/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Numerous showers and storms have popped up around the region today, helping to tamp down on the excessive heat and provide some natural cooling. Areas without rain (or rain coming in late) will still be hot for a few hours, while earlier rainy sections will be a little lower with temperatures, so a mix of 90s and 80s are expected early this evening. Overnight readings will drop into the mid 70s as rain spots end and the sky partially clears. A front will move in from the north Wednesday, generating more clouds, showers, and pockets of storms. Severe storms will be few in number, but heavy rain can cause a quick soaking. Highs will be near average in the lower 90s. Slightly less-humid air arrives Thursday and Friday for inland and tri-state areas, where rain chances will be near zero. Isolated showers are possible with the seabreeze with highs in the mid 90s. Tropical moisture is shown to reach the Florida peninsula early next week but has minimal bearing on our local conditions.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist