Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (08/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The flow around the lingering Tropical Storm Debby over the Atlantic coastline is prompting a drier northwest wind flow across most of the area. West of I-75, this has resulted in areas of clear sky that should stretch into the night. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s in the Flint River region to the mid 70s in most other locations. Winds will continue up to 12 mph, with steadier winds and breezes up to 20 mph in the Alapaha River region.

Debby's cloud deck will slowly move to the northeast Wednesday, decreasing clouds for south-central Georgia. Patchy clouds will be present with abundant sunshine. The west to northwest wind will support quick heating around the area, with forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s west. Lower 90s are forecast for east of I-75 in southern Georgia, influenced by leftover clouds. With slightly lower moisture amounts, the heat index will be in the range of 100° to 107°.

Moisture increases later this week as winds become southwesterly. A cold front enters from the Tennessee Valley this weekend which will help set off scattered showers and storms. It will also help break the short heat wave, returning highs to the average level of the lower 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist