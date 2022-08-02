Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (08/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The usual afternoon cycle of showers and thunderstorms is underway, with widespread action in the Panhandle sparking off local storms in the tri-state region. There will be occasions of downpours that can trigger isolated cases of nuisance flooding, or reduced visibility that can cause travel delays, and a few modestly stronger wind gusts. Areas of spot rain will move into eastern areas into the night before dissipating by midnight. Patchy clouds will be present amid areas of clear sky overnight with lows in the lower to mid 70s. Abundant moisture and a broad disturbance in the Deep South will support redeveloping areas of rain and thunder Wednesday. Some sunshine will peek through, especially in the morning, with forecast highs in the lower 90s in most areas. The rain coverage will be healthy for another couple of days, but as is usually the case, heavy rain will affect different areas at different times of day.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist