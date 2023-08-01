Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (08/01/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another hot day influenced by nearby high pressure is going by, with only a couple of points in the I-75 corridor or just inland from the coast getting a quick-developing shower or storm. Evening temperatures will stay elevated in the 90s through about 7:00 to 8:00, dropping into the 80s for several hours afterwards. Morning lows Wednesday start off in the mid 70s. Wednesday's wind direction changes to east, which knocks a little bit off the moisture levels and can prevent temps from getting to 100°, so forecast highs will be in the mid 90s. Rain activity will be isolated to widely scattered and mainly occurring in the mid-afternoon through mid-evening time frame. We'll still deal with spotty and scattered showers and storms through Friday, the kind where some areas go totally dry while other locations get soaked. A stray stronger storm is possible. We'll monitor for a trend for rain and thunder over the weekend affecting more areas at different times of day and evening.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist