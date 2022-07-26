TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're seeing varying amounts of clouds and spotty showers and storms, but many locations can get by without significant storm hassles. A few more select locations can encounter rain, particularly near the eastern shores of the Big Bend and along the Chattahoochee River. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear late at night with evening temps falling through the 80s and dipping into the low to mid 70s for Wednesday morning lows. A low-pressure system to the south of the region will play a role in kicking up the scattered variety of showers and storms throughout Wednesday afternoon, capable of reaching at least half of the local viewing area with occasional downpours and lightning. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s. Rain coverage will be near average for another couple of days before falling off by the weekend thanks to a buildup of high pressure. This will also support warmer highs by then, in the middle 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist