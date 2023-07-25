Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (07/25/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of upper clouds are filtering the late-day sunshine in several central and eastern sections, with broader sunshine in the tri-state. Moisture amounts are lower in most inland areas, and so are the numbers of showers and storms being produced. The best chances for local showers and thunder will be near the coastal seabreeze and the I-75 corridor through 8 p.m. Breaks of clear sky are likely overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s, near seasonal averages. Wednesday will be a touch on the hot side outside of any spotty thunderstorm areas, with forecast readings peaking in the mid 90s. Feels-like temps will be closer to 100° and likely below advisory levels. Winds become southeast, which will put the focus of afternoon showers and storms in the Suwannee River counties and the Big Bend seabreeze over the next few afternoons, and a source of tropical moisture can help to increase scattered-variety storms for the last portion of this week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist