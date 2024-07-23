Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (07/23/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's rain pattern has featured a few spots of showers and storms rolling north, passing through several neighborhoods and counties but mainly giving a quick shot of rain. Clouds will stretch for a bit in these local cases, but there will also be some areas of clearing before midnight. Evening temps will rely on the timing of rain; rapid cooling will happen with downpours but a slight rebound back into the 80s is probable if late sunshine re-emerges.

Overnight, there will be areas of scattered clouds and some rain developing over the Bay and near the coast. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

Clouds will increase, limiting sunshine by midday. More zones of showers, rain, and thunder will develop rather broadly through the late morning and afternoon time frames. It's not expected to rain all the time in all locations, but the rain events can be more frequent, cutting down on the times of sunshine in the afternoon. High temps will be affected, with forecasts going toward 90°.

The tropical moisture contributing to the higher rain coverage will still be around Thursday and parts of Friday before high pressure decreases the number of showers and storms for the weekend. Highs will be around 90° through Friday, rising closer to the mid 90s this weekend.

Some hints of a dry-air push into eastern sections of the region are noted for early next week. We'll fine-tune details on this as the days ahead follow.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist