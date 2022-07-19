Watch Now
Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (07/19/2022)

We have another splattering of locally heavy rain, active lightning, and strong wind gusts from the most potent of the thunderstorms that are rumbling eastward across several local counties. The evening trend favors breaks in the clouds as showers and storms move and weaken, with a few late-night and early-morning spots of rain re-forming near coastal and offshore areas before dawn. Expect lows to dip into the low to mid 70s, and highs Wednesday to top out within a few degrees of 90° with another batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Late this week, a slight decrease in rain activity will correspond with warmer highs in the mid 90s, and feels-like temperatures peaking near 105°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

