Tuesday evening First to Know forecast (07/18/2023)

With the effects of drier air, evening showers and storms will be absent from the scene in the vast majority of the region. A few scattered clouds are connected to the sea breeze, but moisture is hugely lacking. High pressure nearby will influence a continued low-end shower and storm risk for the next few afternoons. Also, daytime temps will trend hotter, a few degrees above average but falling short of record highs. Peak readings Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 90s after morning lows start in the low to mid 70s. Ample sunshine may be veiled at times by patches of haze caused by wildfire smoke originating in western Canada. There won't be an uptick in rain activity until the weekend; until then, highs will stay in the upper half of the 90s with feels-like values around 100° to 108°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist