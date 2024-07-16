Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (07/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The fundamentals of the summertime weather pattern for the state line region will remain intact for several more days. The ingredients of steady morning warming, high levels of moisture, and the cycle of developing showers and storms in the afternoon through mid-evening will generate more occasions of clouds and sun and spotty downpours. The main difference between Wednesday and other days later this week will be where the broadest rain coverage will be and how much sunshine can boost afternoon readings.

Tonight, pockets of rain and thunder will focus on the tri-state area and remain generally scattered but locally heavy. Action decreases before midnight. Evening temps will be falling through the 80s and leveling off in the mid 70s for morning lows.

Highs Wednesday return to the low to mid 90s. Like past days, how hot one gets will depend on where clouds tend to thicken and the passage of spotty showers and storms.

The cold front late this week nearing the tri-state junction area will contribute to higher rain totals stretched over several days, but flooding risks remain limited. However, those soaking downpours can cause nuisance flooding in just about any neighborhood that encounters them.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist