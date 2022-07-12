TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rain and storm coverage today has been more scattered and progressive, moving quicker through affected locations with a less risk for local or flash flooding. Still, some spots of downpours have been experienced and will be encountered through the evening as a steady moisture flow create occasionally soggy conditions. Cloud cover will be broad, especially in tri-state counties where rain activity can be sustained. Forecast temps will be in the 80s and 70s later this evening, with lows around the mid 70s. Overnight rain is possible near the coast, with a greater concentration of passing showers and storms for the tri-state and western Big Bend areas Wednesday. The southeastern Suwannee River area will have less storm development in the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Sunshine will come and go over the next several days, with intervals of cloudiness and rain that can be locally heavy and steady thanks to a tropical moisture connection and another stalling front over the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist