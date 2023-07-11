Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (07/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening closer to Suwannee River and Big Bend coastal counties, while most inland areas will remain dry with a few patches of clouds. Those couple of showers and storms will dissipate later this evening, and areas of clear sky will result in the overnight period. Forecast temperatures will be around 90° outside of any rainy zones, with readings falling into the 70s by midnight on their way to lows in the mid 70s. Pop-up showers and storms will form Wednesday afternoon with help from an onshore seabreeze along with ample moisture and warmth. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and feels-like values will top 100° to 105° in the mid-afternoon. With slight and subtle changes from day to day, the next few afternoons right through the weekend will be about the same, with morning sunshine, building clouds, and occasional shower and storm activity in the afternoons and early evenings.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist