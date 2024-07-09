Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (07/09/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are caught up in a near-average summertime weather pattern that promotes hot and humid mornings and damp and stormy afternoons. This evening, there's a steadier southwest wind flow that will allow fewer areas of heavy rain to linger, so there is a lesser chance for local flooding or strong thunderstorms. Passing showers and isolated lightning will still be encountered in few locations through 10:00 pm. Temperatures have been impacted by earlier rain and clouds, so 80s will be the rule in the early evening. Morning lows will drop into the upper and middle 70s.

Wednesday's prevailing wind flow will be from the west. There will still be a healthy and abundant amount of moisture that will work with a nearby frontal zone that will provide the sparks needed for re-developing scattered showers and storms. Most of them will move to the east through the afternoon hours. Before clouds thicken, temps will rise into the low to mid 90s for highs, and feels-like values will be around 103° to 108° at their peak.

A source of drier air over northern Georgia will get shoved in our direction Thursday and Friday by a north wind pattern. Humidity levels will be a bit lower inland, as will the chances for daytime rain. Showers and storms will be more likely near the coastal counties. The scattered storm cycle will resume over the weekend. Highs will vary between 93° and 98°, mainly dictated by rain coverage for any given day.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist