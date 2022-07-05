TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening will feature another round of patchy showers, rain, and thunderstorms that will tend to move west to northwest. As usual, specific spots can get a quick downpour and/or wind gust before this scattered activity moves elsewhere. Any showers or storms later tonight will diminish after 9:00 p.m. It will be partly cloudy with some clear areas overnight as lows drop into the mid to low 70s. Highs Wednesday return to the low to mid 90s with the influences of a nearby high-pressure zone in the Southeast and a continued humid air mass locally. We'll see a few more showers and storms popping up in the warmest time of the afternoon, but coverage will be scattered to widely spaced over the next couple of afternoons. Broader rain action is foreseen for parts of this weekend as temps return to near average in the lower 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist