Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (07/02/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We have another batch of localized downpours, occasional spot thunderstorms, and general lighter rain splashed in various locations, mainly around and north of Interstate 10. Most late-day activity will move to the northwest, focusing evening rain coverage primarily in inland sections and southern Georgia communities. Forecast temps will vary depending on where clouds and rain are placed, but most areas will remain in the 80s through sunset, then fall into the upper and mid 70s for early morning lows.

The pattern Wednesday isn't much different. It will be variably cloudy with a couple of coastal showers in the morning, leading to several more showers and storms popping up in interior northern Florida by midday, triggering more areas of rain and thunder scattered around for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again. When the sun does shine, the heat index will climb to over 100° to about 108°, particularly in areas that escape any rain events.

Independence Day Thursday also has the afternoon rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms, perhaps slightly fewer in number compared to recent days, but there's always an extra focus on tracking rain patterns on that day! Strategically timed rain can make nighttime activities easier to handle with cooler conditions while still being very humid.

The rest of the holiday weekend will feature more widely scattered showers and storms amid a hot temperature trend with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat advisories possible for several days in that stretch.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist