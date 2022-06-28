TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Zones of showers and storms near Interstate 10 and near US 82 will influence evening and nighttime rain and storm activity. While severe weather concerns are low, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be common in the strongest storm sections. Coverage should remain scattered but more focused around and north of the state line later this evening. Some overnight rain will linger inland with low-end thunderstorm chances. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s with areas of cloud cover. With a stalled front nearby mixing with abundant moisture, we'll experience partly sunny conditions with easy-forming showers and storms at various times around the region with highs capped around 90° depending on how extensive the cloudiness becomes. In the next few days, general rain totals will range from one to three inches with an unsettled, occasionally damp pattern that stretches into the Independence Day weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist