Tuesday evening First to Know forecast (06/27/2023)

Isolated thunderstorms are possible east of the capital region early this evening with local downpours and some cooling as a result. The rest of the region outside the Suwannee Valley is unlikely to encounter rain or thunder this evening. Heat from the day will stretch into the evening, as readings are slow to fall into the 80s after 7 p.m. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s as spotty rain ends before midnight. Wednesday features a slight wind shift, more west and northwesterly, which shaves a bit off the mugginess but also reduces the chances for afternoon showers and storms. Nearby upper-level high pressure will support highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels-like values at or above 105° Thursday offers the peak of the heat and the lowest rain potential with inland highs around 100°. The high weakens some by the weekend, allowing for daytime showers and storms to return as temps remain on the hot side.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist