Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (06/25/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day showers and storms are again very spotty but locally heavy, and capable of causing a quick cool-down from searing heat. Area readings near 100° for some fell a good ten degrees or more from either the localized downpours or the resulting breeze coming out of it. A few more of these spot rain areas and brief thunderstorms are possible around and south of the state line this evening. Otherwise, it will continue to swelter for a few hours around and after sunset. Forecast readings depend on where it's raining, but generally, 90s stretch toward 8:00, with 80s lingering through midnight. Overnight low temps will be in the mid and upper 70s.

Wednesday doesn't bring fundamental changes in the pattern. Afternoon showers and storms will start popping up again, dependent on local wind flows and the sea breeze. A higher number of these showers and storms can help some areas avoid 100°, so mid 90s are expected in northern Florida. Rain coverage will be in the isolated range in southern Georgia, where upper 90s are more probable.

Thursday offers the next best chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms and highs closer to average. By the weekend, the rain coverage becomes hit-or-miss again, and highs will again flirt with 100° while feels-like values run toward 105° to 110° or so.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist