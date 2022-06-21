TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our region remains near a broad high-pressure zone promoting widespread early-summer heat around the Southeast. The state line area will get in on the peak of the heat wave Wednesday and Thursday, supported by slightly drier air, scattered clouds, and only a stray shower or storm connected to the afternoon sea breeze. Tonight, areas of clear sky are likely with temps falling to lows in the upper 60s inland to low to mid 70s south of the Florida/Georgia line. Highs near the coast will be near the mid 90s, but around and north of I-10 will top out around 100° to 104°. The highest readings are likely to be in southwestern Georgia and the Chattahoochee River area. There will be ample sunshine with a few clouds. Thursday will be nearly as hot with highs again around 99° to 104° with slightly more moisture, creating feels-like temps above 105° in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the southeast Big Bend before a front breaks the heat spell and causes more rain opportunities Saturday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist