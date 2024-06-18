Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (06/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the short term, don't expect too many major changes to the current pattern of breezy east winds, patchy scattered cloudiness day and night, and brief, passing showers popping up on that easterly wind flow. An isolated nighttime shower is possible but most of us will avoid any showery trends. Winds will decrease just a bit, around 6-12 mph in the night, with temps going from the low 90s early to the upper 70s at midnight. Anticipated lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday's temperatures will rebound to the low to mid 90s. Again, patchy clouds and a couple of quick-moving showers are possible.

Only slight changes in the pattern occur through the end of the week. Winds will decrease a bit by Friday, and winds by the weekend will become more southerly. The resulting uptick in moisture will lead to a better chance for pop-up and scattered showers and storms while afternoon temps will be not in the middle 90s for the first weekend of summer.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist