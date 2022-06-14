Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (06/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A batch of rain and strong gusty thunderstorms will move south to southwest toward the Florida/Georgia state line this evening. Storms in south Georgia counties will have wind gusts of at least 50 mph and occasionally severe-level gusts above 60 mph. A few storms can also produce hail. The storms will gradually weaken as they move south of the state line this evening, but will still be capable of triggering locally strong wind gusts and frequent lightning, even past sunset. Temperatures will depend on rain and cloud coverage, but storms will cause quick cooling into the 70s, where lows will be overnight. Wednesday turns hot again with highs in the mid 90s and feels-like readings over 105° in the afternoon. Another round of developing rain and strong thunderstorms is anticipated with severe gusts and heavy rain. Hotter-than-average temperatures will continue into the weekend with daily scattered shower and storm chances, with lesser concern for broader severe weather.

abc 27 First to Know Weather severe thunderstorm watch (06/14/2022)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of our south Georgia counties until 8:00 this evening.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist