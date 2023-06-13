Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (06/13/2023)

Another set of scattered thunderstorms is affecting the tri-state with times of severe-level wind gusts and hail, sometimes large. The storms are moving mainly east or east-southeast. As the clash and combine with other nearby storms, the risk for strong and damaging wind gusts will increase. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most local counties until 8:00 tonight, with an expiration of 10 p.m. for some Suwannee River area counties. Storms will weaken into leftover showers and clouds late tonight, and lows will be stuck in the low to mid 70s. Severe storm development gets renewed through Wednesday with an active upper pattern, a stalled front, and stronger southwest winds that will amplify the strength of some storms into hail producers. A slightly better chance for a few tornadoes exists in southern Georgia. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Active storms will be present into Thursday as well. The pattern supports additional rain and storms scattered around the region each day through the weekend with at least minimal severe thunderstorm chances.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist