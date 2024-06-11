Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (06/11/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Isolated late-day thunderstorms and spotty showers have favored the Forgotten Coast and the southeastern Big Bend, where a stalled front lingers. The sea breeze also helped in popping the localized downpours and lightning flashes. Most areas north of Interstate 10 will go rain-free this evening as the heat stretches beyond sunset. Readings will fall from the 90s into the 80s by 8:00 pm, on their way to the 70s in the late-night and early morning time frame. Forecast lows will be in the upper 60s southern Georgia to around 70° in the state line area. Low to mid 70s will be common for the coastline.

The front meanders for another couple of days, and, with a weak wave of spin in the higher atmosphere, we will have enough of a combination to spark off another batch of spotty to scattered showers and storms for the Florida Big Bend and the coastal zones. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s — warmest inland — with the greatest chance for storms happening in the mid- to late-afternoon hours.

Hot temperatures will crank up to near 100° by the Father's Day weekend with a drop in the isolated pop-up thunderstorm cycle, though the air will be just a slight bit drier. The daily rain and thunderstorm pattern tries to resume early in the work week, and temps can fall back closer to average if that occurs.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist