Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (06/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most areas will stick with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky as the night progresses. The only cases of stray showers or brief storms will be closer to the coast. The heat of the day will cool down slowly later tonight, as readings fall through the 80s and reach the 70s late. Forecast lows will be near 70°. A sun-and-cloud mix will resume after a few hours of warming Wednesday morning, with expected highs topping out in the mid and lower 90s. Feels-like temps will approach 100° though air temps will fall short of that mark. The isolated chance for thunderstorms near the sea breeze flow is present for the afternoon. Thursday, a few more late-day areas of rain and thunder are possible, though temperatures will remain hot. Broader cloudiness and rain coverage are focused on the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist