Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (06/06/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local showers and isolated thunderstorms are present in the early evening in a few southwest Georgia areas near the state line, and near I-10 and the Suwannee River. Coverage is limited but downpours have and can occur. Any showers and storms will subside after sunset, with a partial clearing trend likely throughout the region. Temperatures this evening will drop into the 80s, on their way to lows around 70° in the morning. The southwest wind flow Wednesday will produce warm and humid conditions through midday, with re-developing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon that will move mainly northeast into inland areas. Rain can be briefly heavy and storms can be locally strong. Highs will be around 90° again. A cold front Thursday and Friday will help produce more showers and storms, then some drying for inland areas will happen in time for Saturday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist