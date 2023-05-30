Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/30/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are unlikely to see a lot of rain development this evening, outside of a couple of isolated, brief showers that can pop in the late afternoon sea breeze flow. Scattered clouds will prevail this evening and overnight as readings fall out of the 80s and into the 70s. Morning temps will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s. A veil of upper-level clouds will increase over the region Wednesday, creating the effect of filtered sunlight. We'll also notice areas of scattered showers and storms in the eastern Gulf attempting to reach the coastline from time to time in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain coverage will be at its peak Wednesday night and Thursday, particularly for northern Florida counties, with less activity north of US 84 in southern Georgia. Cloud cover can hold back some of the late-spring heating , with expected highs in the mid and upper 80s for the next few afternoons. Severe weather is unlikely, but a few coastal locations can receive up to 2" of rain over the next several days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist