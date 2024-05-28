Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/28/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rain and storms from early this morning are replaced by a late-season cold front pushing southeast toward the Suwannee River counties this evening. Abundantly dry air is coming in on northwest to north winds tonight. This will support a clear sky, with any puffy daytime clouds dissipating after sunset. There will be no rain through Wednesday morning as readings go from the 80s in the early evening into the 70s before midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday features broad sunshine with more of those warm-weather scattered afternoon clouds. An ever-so-isolated late-day shower can form if enough moisture comes in on the sea breeze, but anything that pops would be close to the coast, and most areas should expect to go without any rain. Highs will be hot in the low to mid 90s, with upper 80s for the shoreline.

Similar conditions will continue through Friday as winds by then will become east-southeasterly. It'll remain mainly dry. The weekend has some pick-up in rain chances, especially for western areas, but eventual local coverage is inconclusive, so I'm forecasting at least a low-end chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist