Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another scattering of showers, heavy rain, and thunderstorms is present around state line counties, moving mainly north. Briefly strong storms are possible early this evening before the action fades out later in the night. Patchy clouds are likely tonight through the morning, with humid lows around 70°. Wednesday's rain pattern will be split, with highest chances for passing showers and developing thunderstorms west of US 319, and lower opportunities for the Suwannee Valley and the I-75 counties. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s. A cold front Thursday will bring areas of rain and strong to severe storms, especially in the tri-state region, with a drier trend to follow Friday afternoon through Sunday. Memorial Day looks to be seasonably warm with a few daytime showers and storms possible.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist