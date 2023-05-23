Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The stalled front over the state line counties is keeping considerable cloud cover in place, and pockets of showers and storms have sprouted up in various locations. Several more of these will develop, affecting specific spots with quick downpours and occasional lightning. Active and strong storms should be minimal through the evening, but areas that get excessive rainfall will have their flood risks increased. Clouds will stick around overnight with temps falling into the 70s, with some mid and upper 60s possible first thing in the morning. We'll begin a transition to a drying and clearing trend, more obvious for inland areas of southern Georgia and the tri-state region, while some pop-up showers and storms will occur closer to the coastal and Suwannee River counties. Forecast highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s. Further drying is expected Thursday through the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend; the dry air will cut down on the humidity and allow morning temps to fall deeper into the 60s and 50s during the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist