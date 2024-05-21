Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/21/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tonight's weather will behave similarly to yesterday's: Patchy warm-weather clouds will dissipate, leaving areas of clear sky amid a somewhat dry air mass. Temps in the 80s will fall through the 70s in the post-sunset hours. Sixties are within reach overnight, with eventual lows in the mid 60s. The daytime hours will also turn out like the last couple of afternoons, with morning sunshine, scattered PM clouds, and just a hint at a brief shower in the eastern Big Bend. Forecast highs return to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

East winds through midweek will become more southerly for the last half of the week. That means it will become more humid, and morning temps won't be as cool. Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s through Friday with lower closer to 70°. The daily rain chance remains very low.

Over Memorial Day weekend, it'll be hot in the low to mid 90s with a partly cloudy trend. Daytime thunderstorms and showers remain fairly scarce for the region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist